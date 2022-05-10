AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lineup for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been revealed.

The festival will return to downtown Austin’s Zilker Park Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 with more than 100 performances across eight stages. The 2022 lineup was released Tuesday.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

Attendees will also see performances from Austin’s Asleep at the Wheel, James Blake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus, Diplo and Texas native Conan Gray.

Three-day general admission tickets go on sale for $295 starting Tuesday at noon. Three-day GA+ tickets — which includes private lounge access, complimentary soft drinks and lawn games — begin at $600. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date, along with single-day lineups.

Fans can find more information or purchase tickets at the festival’s official site.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is presented by Austin-based C3 Presents, an organizer of Lollapalooza and a division of Live Nation. ACL says proof of negative COVID-19 tests or full COVID-19 vaccinations may be required and “any necessary measures” will be communicated on its website and social media channels.

The organization says guests should assume an inherent COVID-19 exposure risk by attending.

Last year’s event was tied to a relatively small number of known COVID-19 infections, with Austin health officials saying in late October a total of 36 cases had been reported. The 2021 festival, headlined by Billie Eilish and others, required proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Eilish made headlines during her 2021 set after calling out Texas’ restrictive abortion law that had recently gone into effect. That law, Senate Bill 8, banned abortion procedures as early as six weeks, before many even realize they’re pregnant.

During her performance, Eilish said she considered pulling out of ACL Fest in protest.

“We need to tell them to shut the f— up! … My body, my f—— choice!” the “Bad Guy” singer said.

As legislation over abortion laws heats up in the weeks after a leak of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that Roe v. Wade should be overturned, it’s possible this year’s artists could make similar statements. Should Roe fall, the majority of abortion procedures in Texas would be outlawed in 30 days, per Texas’ abortion trigger law.