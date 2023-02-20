WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The fire early Saturday morning at the Three 44 Apartments was devastating.

The American Red Cross arrived on site the day of the fire to provide financial, physical and emotional assistance.

Red Cross volunteers respond immediately to crisis like this one, providing emotional support and assisting families in finding a place to stay.

They assist in finding housing both temporarily and permanently.

The integrated compassionate care team works with community resources to ensure that hte individuals and families receive the medical care, mental health, and spiritual support they need.

Red Cross Heart of Texas Executive Director, Jennifer Young, explains more about the recovery process.

“Providing that spiritual care piece and that mental health piece, which are so critical in a time like this. You know to start taking those steps towards regaining some level of normalcy.” – YOUNG

The recovery process can often be a journey as survivors rebuild their lives. The Red Cross aims to walk alongside those affected every step of the way.

Permanent relocation is in the beginning stages and many residents are staying in hotels for now.