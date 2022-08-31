SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service has lowered the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level two out of five as the result of increased rainfall and a significant decrease in wildfire activity across the state.

According to the National Wildland Fire Preparedness Levels, at level two several geographic areas are experiencing high to extreme fire danger, though they are able to manage fire activity without requesting many wildland fire suppression resources from other areas. Few of the country’s IMTs are assigned to wildland fire incidents.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been operating at an elevated state of readiness since December 9, 2021, when suppression aircraft was first staged in the state. Over those 264 days, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to 9,191 wildfires for 687,331 acres across the state.

As of August 29, the last of the aviation resources were released from the state. Texas A&M Forest Service mobilized 114 aircraft to support wildfire response. These aircraft flew 6,837 hours and dropped 11,804,636 gallons of water and retardant. Additionally, Texas A&M Forest Service mobilized 4,448 personnel from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico to assist with wildfire response this year. In coordination with TDEM, the agency also mobilized 1,695 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) personnel.