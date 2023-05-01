WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor students living at Park Place apartment complex are worried about their living environment after reportedly seeing several signs of rats.

Sophomore Lily Saab is unsettled by the number of times she has run into rat issues at her apartment.

At the first sign of a rat Lily also contacted the apartment’s maintenance to take a look.

“We later found like tons more poop all over in the living room, in our kitchen and bedrooms. There’s poop all over. They didn’t do anything about the poop. They said they sealed things up and apparently they didn’t seal well enough because the rat kept coming through. I was sitting here at the counter and it runs by past the fridge,” says Saab.

Lily says after seeing the rat run past her she called the apartment’s 24/7 hotline number but no one answered. According to Lily, she is not the only tenant with rat problems.

“I’m not paying 800 dollars a month for a rat to live here, i’m paying for myself to live here. I asked for compensation for food since they said we shouldn’t be cooking in here because of like things being left out. I asked for a hotel, for a place for us to live because it’s disgusting. We don’t want to be living in poop,” says Saab.