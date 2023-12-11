SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A previously homeless combat veteran in San Angelo, Texas has created the initiative ‘Skoolies for Veterans’ to help another homeless veteran and his service dog get back on their feet- here’s their story.

This article contains mentions of suicide and other content that may be upsetting to some readers.

Justin Wirts and his service dog Sadie Mae CC GoFundMe

‘Skoolies for Veterans’ aims to take a gifted bus and transform it into a “rolling living quarters.”

“There’s a Veteran always in need somewhere, ” said Kelly Self, the creator of ‘Skoolies for Veterans’. “Typically, the veterans I want to find are the ones fighting housing like I was at one point.”

Self described his life before being gifted his skoolie as bouncing from place to place, eventually ending up in an RV that was destroyed by a lightning strike. From there, it was back to not having a roof over his head, but someone stepped in gifting him a 1992 retired, Paintrock ISD school bus to transform into a home for him and his service dog.

Kelley Self’s Combat Skooli Veterans Day Parade 2023 Photo by Dusty Ellis

Self is a disabled combat veteran with PTSD having served in the Navy in an F18 squadron, attached to an aircraft carrier. He did aircraft maintenance, crash and reclamation and was heavy armament certified (loading nuclear weapons). In the Army, he was part of Aviation maintenance.

“I thought to myself, if this is done for me, I can’t have this if I can’t pay it forward,” said Self.” If one person cared about me to keep me from becoming a statistic, the 22 a day… If I can’t take this and pass it forward to the next person I don’t want it.”

Justin Wirts and his service dog, Sadie Mae, are the first to receive help from Skoolies for Veterans. The two first met when Self saw Wirts sitting alone on a corner and decided to sit beside him and eat lunch with him.

“I saw the same hollow man that I saw a few years back sitting in central Louisiana with a rifle in his mouth,” said Self. “I saw the same dude sitting on the corner and I pulled up and asked him if he wanted something to eat.”

Self told Wirtz they were going back for his service dog, Sadie Mae, and brought the pair to a safe place. Unbeknownst to Wirts, Kelley and a friend of the group with a daughter in the Marines, Ernesto Estrada, were already looking for a bus to gift to him and put a roof over his head permanently.

Justin Wirts and his service dog Sadie Mae Photo by Dusty Ellis

“It was amazing to see the despair leave, and the hope come in,” said Self.

“I couldn’t have asked for a bigger blessing, to know that somebody cares,” said Wirtz. “I’ve been doing everything I can to get out of this situation, but it’s difficult when you’re homeless and you serve your country and you feel like nobody cares, and like he [Kelley Self] said, it just gave me hope.”

Self and Estrada already had the know-how and resources needed to build out a bus to get them off the street – all they needed now was the bus. One fitting the bill came across their path, a shorty in Central Texas, and the seller is willing to negotiate the price.

“If we can raise the funds, we can get Justin and Sadie Mae off the street and into their future,” said the GoFundMe set up for Wirtz and his service dog.

Currently, Wirts is staying with the group, involved in their programs, seen a dentist and gained a belt size in a week.

$3,000 buys the bus, gets it to their location and starts the build-out. According to Self, the cost to do everything is a lot more affordable than people may think. The cost to build out Estradas “El Chingo” bus, which was gifted to him, was under $1000 by using refurbished wood and appliances, as well as doing all the labor themselves. The majority of the cost came from the exterior paint job with only $136 going inside the bus. Additionally, school buses only stay in service for 15-20 years, creating a surplus of school buses just sitting in junkyards, etc.

Justin Wirtzs current van Photo by Dusty Ellis

Ernesto Estrada’s Skoolie, “El Chingo” Photo by Dusty Ellis

“I believe in it, I believe it’s an American thing to do, this guy sacrificed his life [Justin Wirtz],” said Estrada. “I know a lot about it because my daughter is in the Marine Core, a disabled vet…the sacrifice they made for our country, my freedom, and like Poe [Kelly Self] said, we’ve got to pay it forward.”

Self took his gift and multiplied it, looking to touch the lives of others who were in the same situation he had once been in. Once the build is complete, and the veteran has satisfied all required accomplishments, they are handed the keys and they are now in a position to thrive.

Selfs next endeavor will be converting a retired military bus from Ft. Bliss into a moving street outreach center with showers, a restroom, and internet access, to help with VA forms, provide a place to sit for a minute, hand out care packages and more in locations across the state.

If you can not donate to the cause but still want to help Skoolies for Veterans consider donating your time, skills, leftover materials, appliances, supplies, anything.

“There’s plenty of guys like me out there that need help and they don’t have it'” said Wirtz, “This is something that can really restore hope and faith in somebody that’s on the edge of suicide.”

To donate to Wirtz and Sadie Mae go here.

To get in contact with Kelley Self [Also known as Everett Poe], you can find him on Instagram at @skooliesforveterans.

To watch a promotional video and learn more about the initiative, go here.