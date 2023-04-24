WASHINGTON (FOX 44) – Federal disaster assistance has been made available to Burleson, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties in order to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the severe winter storm from earlier this year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) made the announcement Monday – where other counties across the state of Texas will benefit, as well. The winter storm lasted from January 30 to February 2.

FEMA says that Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm. The financial assistance has been made to the counties of Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Hays, Henderson, Kendall, Lee, Leon, Milam, Robertson, Travis and Williamson.

FEMA says that federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. More designations could be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden last February – which requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm. For more information, you can view our previous story here.