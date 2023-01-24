AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There was no winner for the Texas Powerball on Monday. Now, Texas Lottery players will have another chance to win two of the biggest jackpots in the U.S. on Wednesday.

The numbers for Monday’s Texas Powerball were 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball number was 23.

The Powerball jackpot for Jan. 25 now stands at an estimated $526 million with an estimated cash value of $284 million.

Lotto Texas with Extra offers a jackpot prize estimated at $33.5 million with a cash value of $21 million according to the Texas Lottery. That drawing will take place on Jan. 25.

The numbers for Monday’s Lotto Texas with Extra were 4-7-8-11-34-54.

The Mega Millions with Megaplier is up to $31 million with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. That drawing is set for Tuesday night.