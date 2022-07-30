SAN ANGELO, Texas — Possum Kingdom West Volunteer Fire Department has been through an eventful week because of the 1148 Fire that took a heavy toll on all their resources.

Fire Chief Bonnie Watkins began by first thanking the gifts of charity that came from friends and neighbors, from Possum Kingdom residents, from neighboring cities and counties, and even states as far away as Michigan and Virginia. Watkins said, ” The firefighters who responded here to stand between us and the fire could not have been more appreciative to all of you who helped them work…I wish I could shake all of your hands and meet you in person to tell you what your gifts meant to those who have lived through this disaster.”

Possum Kingdom lost five homes and several outbuildings with no loss of life or injuries however they almost lost five good men trying to protect those homes.​ The rolling fire that raced down that hill was unstoppable, “Two of them escaped to a dock to be rescued by a boat, one had to drive over burning asphalt and the other two were able to move their brush truck at the last second as the fire rolled passed,” said Watkins.

With severe weather still ongoing Possum Kingdom is not in the clear yet and the Possum Kingdom VFD needs to replace two Brush Trucks. This department has a debt-free policy. They only buy what we need, when they need it, and pay in cash. Their annual tax allotment from Palo Pinto County was $33,500 for the whole year and the Firefighters there are not paid.

The Possum Kingdom donations page can be found here.