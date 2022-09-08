HOUSTON (CW39) — The latest poll for November’s election for Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general shows that Republicans maintain a lead, but not as strong as in years past.

The latest poll comes from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, which shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, 49% to 42%, with 7% undecided.

The poll shows that while O’Rourke maintains big advantages with Black and Latino voters, he is even with Abbott with women voters, with both getting 45%.

Abbott remains strong with white voters with a 29% lead over O’Rourke, along with support from older voters from Silent Generation/Baby Boomers to Generation X voters.

The race for lieutenant governor is a little tighter, with Republican incumbent Dan Patrick leading Democratic challenger Mike Collier 49% to 43%, with 8% undecided.

Even though Collier holds leads on Patrick in key demographics, he is leading Patrick by only one percentage point with women voters (46% to 45%), while Patrick has 26% leads among white voters and older voters.

In the attorney general race, GOP incumbent Ken Paxton holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza, 45% to 42%, with 10% undecided. Libertarian candidate Mark Ash got 3% in the poll.

Garza holds big leads over Paxton among Black, Latino and younger voters, while leading women voters 45% to 40%. Paxton has leads among white voters, men and older voters.

To look at the information from the poll, click here.