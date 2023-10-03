GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Georgetown Police Department released a sketch of a man accused of attempting to abduct a child from their home last month in Georgetown.

In a news release Tuesday, police provided a sketch, as well as a description of what the man could looked like the day the attempted abduction occurred on Sept. 18.

At approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard for a report of the attempted child abduction, according to police. The man knocked on the door of the home, and a 9-year-old answered it. That is when police said he grabbed the child from the home.

Georgetown police released a sketch of a man accused of attempting to abduct a child from their home last month | Courtesy Georgetown Police Department

The man carried the child away from the home, but he eventually released the child into a wooded area near the Lakeway Drive and Northwest Boulevard area, according to police.

The child was returned safely to their family, GPD said.

The man is described as a man with dark skin, large build, is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a ball cap, long sleeve black shirt and gray sweatpants, the release said. Furthermore, the man has an undescribed tattoo on one of his arms.

GPD said officers, detectives and a police K9 team canvassed and searched the area for the man but have not found anyone.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.