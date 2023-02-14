ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KIAH) — A Montgomery County mother is wanted by police after allegedly abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son for nearly two months, police said.

Raven Yates, 31, of Roman Forest, just north of Houston, is facing two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

She allegedly left her children to fend for themselves “Without access to food or medical supplies,” according to Roman Forest police. Yates left from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14, 2022.

The children were found after the 12-year-old’s father reported to police that his daughter and her brother had been left alone, and he immediately flew in from California to get them.

The father told police that Yates had been seen in Mobile, Ala., without her children and realized that they were home alone.

Police also said that the children are also not registered in school.

Roman Forest police have now charged Yates with two counts of child abandonment without intent to return.

The children have been moved out of the home and are with a family member in Alabama, police said.

Roman Forest and Mobile, Alabama police are working together to find Yates.