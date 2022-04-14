ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene coach could be charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving an umpire at a youth baseball game, causing him to be hospitalized.

The Colony Police Department told KTAB and KRBC a detective is currently investigating Robbie Johnson for misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury in connection to the incident that took place during a tournament in The Colony where Johnson was coaching his select team, the Texas Phenoms.

The disagreement between the men became physical after a particularly contentious call where Johnson says Phelps yelled at one of his players.

Johnson says he then called a timeout to confront Phelps and the situation escalated from there.

Video footage from the game shows Phelps point as he ejects Johnson from the field, followed by Johnson shoving Phelps to the ground, where he remained immobile for some time.

Phelps was hospitalized following the incident and is pressing charges.

Police say an arrest warrant could be issued for Johnson, and if that happens, they hope he’ll turn himself in. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

Johnson has been banned from participating in any event hosted by tournament organizer 24 Sports and he also plans to step down as president and head coach of his team.

The team must also get a new name and new coaches if they want to continue participation.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to follow this story and provide updates as additional information is released.