SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Friday, April 28, 2023, the W.A.S.P Museum celebrated the 30th Anniversary of women receiving official Department of Defense approval to fly combat missions in the U.S. military with a sunrise flight and airshow.

Before the sun’s rays touched the horizon, Lt. Col Caroline Jensen retired, also known as ‘Blaze’ and W.A.S.P Museum Pilot Dave Townsend, began checking off the pre-flight checklist for the BT-13A Valiant 55, a WWII Aircraft, to prepare for a sunrise flight.

BT-13A Valiant WW 2 aircraft moments before take off Photo by Dusty Ellis

BT-13A Valiant WW 2 aircraft during its preflight checklist Photo by Dusty Ellis

BT-13A Valiant WW 2 aircraft in WW2 hanger Photo by Dusty Ellis

The BT-13A Valiant 55 was taken on with the United States Army Air Force circa 1942 and the W.A.S.P Museum received the aircraft in May 2017.

BT-13A Pilot Dave Townsendsmiling after a successful morning flight. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

BT-13A Valiant during sunrise flight Photo by Dusty Ellis

Lt. Col ‘Blaze’ in the second cockpit of BT-13A Valiant receiving flight brief Photo by Dusty Ellis

Pilot Dave Townsend preparing to fly the BT-13A Valiant Photo by Dusty Ellis

Lt. Col ‘Blaze’ after landing the BT-13A Valiant

BT-13A Pilot Dave Townsend after a successful morning flight. Photograph by Dusty Ellis

The BT-13A Valiant 55 was not always silver with a green nose, in 1986 the aircraft was mostly blue with yellow wings and red and white stripes on the tail.

The BT-13A Valiant after a successful flight Photo by Dusty Ellis

The BT-13A Valiant after a successful flight Photo by Ashtin Wade

According to the Air and Space Museum Website, the Vultee BT-13A Valiant model was one of the most widely used United States primary trainers of World War II. As soon as the war ended, however, the Army Air Force and the Navy immediately retired almost all BT-13s.

‘Lucky 13’ Vultee BT-13A Valiant flying patterns and performing touch and go’s Photo by Ashtin Wade

U.S. Navy JRB Navigator “Little Raider” in Avenger Field Photo by Dusty Ellis

The U.S. Navy JRB Navigator was manufactured in 1947 and the plane pictured above received its nickname, “Little Raider” in recognition of its former hangar-mate Texas Raider. The Commemorative Air Force is currently looking for donations to cover a new engine to keep this piece of history in the sky.

267 BT-13A in Avenger Field Photo by Dusty Ellis

B-29 ‘Doc’ in Avenger Field Photo by Dusty Ellis

Doc is a B-29 Superfortress and one of only 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during World War II. Doc was delivered to the U.S. Army in March 1945 and only five months later another B-29 was used to drop two atomic bombs on Japan, which would eventually lead to the end of WW II. Doc was a part of a squadron known as the seven dwarfs which were all used for bomb training in California in 1956. This plane sat in the Mojave Desert for 42 years until it was finally restored in 2016 and took its first flight in over 50 years in July 2016.