DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
With a proud warning in front of their massively delicious announcement, the State Fair of Texas has released its new food lineup for this year’s fair season. “WARNING: These might make you hungry! Here are the new foods waiting to be enjoyed at the 2022 State Fair of Texas!”
The best part about the fair is easily the food, sure the rides will be fun for the kids and everything else is just as fun too, but let’s be honest, the summer is over and swimming at the pool or heading to the beach isn’t a concern anymore.
It’s time to wear your comfy pants and enjoy the fair to get moderately “fat” and oh so very happy when it comes to these new food offerings. To learn just what all goes into these new foods, click here. To get a good look at the new foods, just scroll below, drool, and enjoy.
BAYOU BOWL
Deep FRIED COUNTRY COOKOUT
FAT ELVIS
DEEP FRIED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CRUNCH ROLL
PICKLE PIZZA
CRISPY DILLY DOG
FERNIE’S FUNNEL CAKE CHICKEN SANDWICH
DEEP FRIED SOUTHERN DESSERT DUMPLINGS
DEEP FRIED PRALINE CHEESECAKE EGG ROLL
HOT HONEY CHICKEN AND SWEET POTATO PIE WAFFLE
RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE SOPAPILLA CHEESECAKE
TEXAS HOT BULL RIDE
DEEP FRIED HONEY
PUPUSA
DOH-MUFF
TEXAS RANCH HOG WINGS
FRIED SOUL FOOD EGG ROLL
DIM SUM LOCO BURRITOS
DIRTY SODAS
TEXAS TWOSOME
CHISMOSA
CAJUN LOBSTER BISQUE CROQUETTES
SHAKING BEEF SALAD