UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 16 people, including 14 elementary school students, were killed in a Texas school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, who Abbott said was an 18-year-old.

An Associated Press photographer captured the scene outside Robb Elementary School off Old Carrizo Road. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooter situation at 12:15 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, arrive at Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The photos show the law enforcement response outside that afternoon, including medics, local police, district police and the FBI.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.