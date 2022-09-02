AUSTIN (KXAN) – A baby, who was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces, has returned home after five months at the hospital. The infant was born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin in January.

Amandi Omokore-Allen spent more than five months in the neonatal intensive care unit, according to Pediatrix Neonatology of Texas.

“Amandi had a long journey ahead of him but has defied all odds and graduated from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) this summer,” Pediatrix said.

Amandi was born a week after his twin brother passed away in utero after test results showed the amniotic sac surrounding the infant had broken open and was slowly leaking.

Tolulope, Amandi’s mom, received medications to help delay labor, but he was born Jan. 10 and spent the next 155 days in the NICU.

Image of Amandi (Courtesy of Pediatrix Neonatology of Texas)

Image of Amandi and family (Courtesy of Pediatrix Neonatology of Texas)

“Amandi was quite ill in the beginning,” Pediatrix said. “Initially, he was on a ventilator, and he had pneumothorax, requiring a chest tube. He also had some feeding intolerance in need of continuous gavage feeds, he developed pneumonia about six weeks in and he had a pulmonary hemorrhage.”

But despite it all, Amandi continued to grow and thrive. Amandi is now six months old, and he weighs more than 14 pounds.

“Looking at him, one would never imagine he came into the world so tiny and ill,” Pediatrix said.