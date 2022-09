PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A workplace accident at a trucking company resulted in the death of a Pharr man.

The victim, a mechanic at Penske Truck Rental was working early Tuesday morning in Pharr when the truck fell on top of him, police say. The victim died shortly after the incident.

Police Chief Andy Harvey said it was a “horrible workplace accident” and Pharr Fire Department is on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.