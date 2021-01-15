Pfluger, Republican Study Committee unveil plan to “Save Our Democracy”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined with Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03) and other RSC Members in introducing an important new piece of legislation called the Save Democracy Act. This legislation has received the formal backing of the Republican Study Committee and addresses one of the top issue areas Rep. Pfluger and Chairman Banks are prioritizing for the 117th Congress: Restoring Trust in Elections. Please find a statement below:

Rep. August Pfluger: “The people of the 11th District of Texas demand secure and transparent elections. In that effort, I am proud to support the Save Democracy Act to address key failures in our electoral system including voter registration, ballot casting, and ballot counting. It is imperative that Congress moves to restore the faith in our democratic process and bring election certitude to every American.”

Chairman Jim Banks: “This bill will restore the public’s trust that their vote is counted and their voice is heard.”

Republican Study Committee: “The Republican Study Committee formally endorses the Save Democracy Act that would ensure free and fair federal elections in 2022, 2024 and the years to come. It is our duty to protect and uphold the democratic process and restore public trust in our election system.”

BACKGROUND (PROVIDED BY RSC):

The Save Democracy Act would prohibit or reform current practices that weaken the security, oversight, and administration of elections for federal office. The Save Democracy Act would enhance federal election integrity by addressing three key areas: (1) Voter Registration; (2) Casting of Ballots; (3) Tabulation of Ballots.

Voter Registration:

Prohibits automatic voter registration for federal elections.

Requires voter citizenship verification to register to vote in federal elections.

Requires full Social Security Numbers (SSN) to register to vote in federal elections.

Requires federal courts to notify state election officials when an individual is excused from jury duty because they are not a citizen.

Casting of Ballots:

Prohibit states from sending out unrequested absentee ballots for federal elections.

Bars anyone other than the voter, an election official, or the post office from submitting a ballot to a polling location during federal elections.

Prohibits use of public ballot collection boxes in federal elections.

Requires that absentee ballots be received by the close of election day for federal elections.

Requires a voter to provide proof of I.D. for absentee voting and in-person voting in federal elections, creating equal treatment for all ballots.

Requires voters to produce a matching SSN printed on their ballot in federal elections. Additionally, requires election officials to cross-check the SSN on a ballot with the voter’s registration and submit such data to Congress.

Maintains current protections for military and overseas voters.

Tabulation of Ballots:

Requires that at least two representatives of each Presidential campaign in a general election be permitted to observe polls and vote counting operations.

Requires that ballot counting, once begun, continue until completed—no delays or pauses.

Requires the audit of ballot tabulation systems within the 30-day period following a federal election.

List of Original Cosponsors:

August Pfluger (R-TX) Yvette Herrell (R-NM)

Clay Higgins (R-LA) Dan Meuser (R-PA)

Andy Barr (R-KY) Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)

Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) Ronny Jackson (R-TX)

Lance Gooden (R-TX) Kelly Armstrong (R-ND)

Jackie Walorski (R-IN) Brian Babin (R-TX)

W. Gregory Steube (R-FL) Michael Waltz (R-FL)

Ralph Norman (R-SC) Kevin Hern (R-OK)

Bob Good (R-VA) Ted Budd (R-NC)

Tim Walberg (R-MI) Randy Weber (R-TX)

David McKinley (R-WV) Rick Allen (R-GA)

Kat Cammack (R-FL) Robert B. Aderholt (R-AL)

Jodey Arrington (R-TX) Jeff Duncan (R-SC)

Austin Scott (R-GA) Bob Gibbs (R-OH)

Bill Posey (R-FL) Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA)