SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a press release from Congressman August Pfluger, Pfluger has demanded answers following the news that the Biden Administration was considering dropping off buses of undocumented migrants in San Angelo, Texas.

Pfluger sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stating;

“San Angelo is a welcoming community, but the locality has not volunteered for this mission, nor are they responsible for the burdens of the border crisis. This situation is a direct result of DHS’ shortsighted policies that encourage more illegal immigration and the agency’s failure to establish operational control of the southern border.”

In the letter, he also asks Secretary Mayorkas a series of questions relating to DHS’s process of selecting drop-off locations and notifying local communities, asking for a response by June 20, 2022.

The full letter can be read here.