HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Corim Industries has voluntarily recalled the following peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanut, according to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the following products:

Cocoa de Aroma

24 ct k-cups assorted (12.7 oz carton containing Peanut Butter flavor 0.52 oz k-cups) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025

Smart Sips

24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton)All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025

Jersey Charm

24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton)All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025

Colonial Coffee

12 ct k-cups (4.44 oz carton)All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025

The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between Jan. 11, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022. Only products with Best By dates between Jan. 11, and Jan. 11, 2025, are impacted.

The Best By date is marked on the bottom of the carton.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this problem, said the USDA.

According to the USDA news release, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace levels of peanut that was not declared on bulk label or finished product label to downstream partners.

However, testing conducted by Corim indicated that the levels may be below the limit of detection.

The recall is made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 732-840-1670 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.