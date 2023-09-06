SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Veterans, active-duty military personnel and immediate family members who lost a service member while serving can now qualify for Parkland Passports. These passports will allow free entry to all Texas State Parks, thanks to a bill that was passed in the last legislative session.
According to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Parkand Passports will be offered, free of cost, to those who qualify for one of the three passports – Active Duty, Veterans and Gold Star. Here are the benefits of each passport and what documents are needed in order to qualify:
Active Duty Passport:
- Who can qualify:
- Those serving in the U.S. Army, Nacy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force, including Reserve and National Guard Members.
- What are the benefits:
- Free entry to Texas State Parks
- What is needed to apply:
- Valid photo ID
- Proof of active-duty service issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Active Duty passports must be renewed annually.
Veterans Passport:
- Who can qualify:
- Free entry to Texas State Parks for those who were honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces.
- What are the benefits:
- Free entry to Texas State Parks
- What is needed to apply:
- Valid photo ID
- Military veteran designation U.S. Department of Defense, military discharge papers or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Gold Star Passport:
- Who can qualify:
- Surviving spouse, part, child, sibling, stepsiblings or stepparents of someone who died while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins are not eligible.
- What are the benefits:
- Free entry to Texas State Parks
- What is needed to apply:
- Valid photo ID
- Service member’s proof of causality
- Proof of relationship to the deceased
Parkland Passports can be obtained at any Texas State Park. For more information about these passports visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.