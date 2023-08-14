McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed an outbreak of E.coli linked to the Playdium Pool in West, Texas.

The Health District says that as of 4 p.m. Friday, a total of 73 cases of E.coli have been reported – with exposure dates beginning on July 28 and continuing through the last day the facility was open on August 6. The Health District says it is actively investigating the source and extent of the outbreak.

The Health District says that E.coli bacteria has many strains, and is known to cause a range of gastrointestinal symptoms – including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting. Those who have visited the Playdium during the specified dates and are experiencing these symptoms are strongly advised to seek medical attention.

The four patients that have tested positive for E.coli have not tested positive for E.coli 0157,

which is the strain associated with a high risk of severe disease requiring hospitalization and

sometimes death. The current outbreak has caused only relatively mild illness, and no

hospitalizations or deaths.

The Health District says that in response to the outbreak, the Playdium will be closed for the rest of the season for thorough cleaning, disinfection and water quality testing. Management is cooperating fully with health officials, and is committed to implementing corrective measures to prevent future incidents.

The Health District says it will work closely with the Playdium to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Any individuals experiencing symptoms should notify the Health District at WacoEpi@wacotx.gov.

The Health District also recommends for all individuals to practice proper hygiene and handwashing, especially after using the restroom and before eating, to help prevent the spread of E.coli and other infectious diseases. For more information about the Health District, you can visit wacomclennanphd.org.

