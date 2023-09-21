SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local and state Law enforcement in Coleman and Taylor Counties seized over 23 pounds of illegal substances and multiple firearms in Novice, Texas.

The Coleman Police Department, in coordination with special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Novice, Texas.

According to a press release from the Coleman County Sherriff’s Office, inside the residence of 29-year-old Patrick Hyun Hollis, investigators discovered and seized approximately seven pounds of Marijuana, 285 grams of THC, 412 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 3240 grams of Promethazine / Codeine syrup, bulk U.S. currency, and three firearms.

Hollis was arrested and transported to the Coleman County jail where he was charged with the manufacture/delivery of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, money laundering, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.