Marlin, TX (FOX 44) — People in Marlin are searching for answers after dead and starving dogs were found in the city’s animal shelter. This story has gained the attention and support of people nationwide.

Marlin resident Jeffrey Rich was looking for his lost dog at the Marlin Animal Shelter. When he went to take a peek at the dogs out back, instead of finding his dog, he found a dog lying dead in the shelter.

“I was looking for a stray dog of mine, and I came over to the back, and I lifted up the tarp… and that’s when I [saw] the deceased dog,” says Rich.

His discoveries at the Marlin Animal Shelter didn’t stop there.

“The dogs were covered in feces, no food, no water. The bowls were really dry. They all looked like they ain’t been fed in a minute,” he says.

So, he took to Facebook to expose what he found at the animal shelter — gaining support from people across the country.

“Whenever I saw that dead dog, that’s when I was like, I got to do something because they had him just lying there like it was nothing,” says Rich.

Marlin residents are asking who’s to blame—some pointing fingers at those supposed to be looking after the dogs. Other people like Rich are blaming the police chief for mishandling the case.

“He kind of just tried to blow it off and really wanted to know what needed to be done for me to delete the videos,” Rich says.

He says the Chief asked him to delete the video evidence of the dogs and was even trying to hide the dogs’ bodies.

“Before the sheriffs and stuff got involved. He was already in there, already disposing of the dead body and then dumped it somewhere. Then was picking up the dog poop and, you know, stuff like that,” says Rich.

A total of 11 dogs were rescued from the shelter today, and two dogs were found dead.

“I know that there was two for a fact. However, I did come up to the dog shelter around two or three weeks ago, and none of the dogs that were there last two or three weeks were there today.”

Fox 44 tried to speak to the Marlin Police Chief James Hommel about Rich’s allegations, but he would not comment. Jeffrey Rich adopted one of the dogs who survived. The rest were sent to rescue shelters or adopted into loving homes.