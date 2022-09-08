DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has released an official statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the royal family announced her death. A statement on their website reads, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Gov. Abbott took to Twitter shortly after their announcement to give his condolences. Here is Gov. Abbott’s full statement, per his Twitter page:

“The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland and of her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor. Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation. The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas.”