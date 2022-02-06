KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety says one child was pronounced dead and five other people were injured in a crash in Kimble County on Saturday evening.

According to a statement issued by DPS on Saturday, February 5, 2022, the driver of a GMC Yukon carrying 6 passengers lost control after ice covering the road caused it to go into a spin. The Yukon then traveled into the front of an oncoming semi-truck.

Troopers say five of the Yukon’s passengers — three of whom were minors — were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Four of the passengers ejected from the Yukon were transported to Kimble Hospital with what troopers say were incapacitating injuries. The fifth unrestrained passenger, a minor, was pronounced dead by Kimble County Justice of the Peace Josh Cantrell.

According to DPS, the two Yukon passengers who wore seatbelts were transported to Kimble Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.