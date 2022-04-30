KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested in Kimble County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple undocumented immigrants on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, April 30, 2022, a Kimble County deputy stopped a pickup traveling east on I-10 shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. During the stop the deputy noticed three people trying to hide behind the truck’s seats.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for human smuggling after the deputy determined that all four passengers in the truck were undocumented immigrants. The four passengers were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol