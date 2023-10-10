NEW MEXICO/TEXAS (KRQE) – A balloon participating in the Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race has crashed. It hit a powerline southeast of Dallas, Texas.

Balloon Fiesta officials said the balloon struck the line just before 7:30 p.m. CT. Both pilots, who are from Poland, were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Balloon Fiesta said, in part, “Race organizers are monitoring the situation closely and are in communication with their crew and local officials. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”