Officer charged with sex crimes transferred to Houston County Jail

UPDATE:

Officer Tomas Arias has been transferred to the Houston County Jail from Coffee County Jail, according to Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth.

As of this report, Arias has been given a total approximate bond of $660,000, according to his profile on the Coffee County inmate roster. These figures are subject to change following court appearances.

He faces the following charges:

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

SODOMY 1ST – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

Tomas Arias (Courtesy: Coffee County Jail)

ORIGINAL REPORT:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department announced Friday afternoon that one of its officers faces multiple charges, including production of obscene matter and sodomy.

The department began investigating field training Officer Tomas Arias with the aid of the State Bureau of Investigation after getting a complaint on Oct. 5. Arias had been with the police force since 2007.

Enterprise police released the following statement on the matter.