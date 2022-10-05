SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Erick Martinez has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive.

The reward amount is increased to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips in October.

Erick Martinez is 34 years old and has been wanted since September 2021, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2011, Martinez was convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault of a child, 17 counts of indecency with a child by contact, two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle. The convictions stemmed from incidents involving a 16-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman, and another victim (age unknown).

In June 2020, he was arrested by the Dallas Police Department for four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Martinez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm and scars on his head, both arms and right hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to El Paso. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

