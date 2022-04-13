Bell County – (FOX 44) A string of dangerous storms and tornadoes hit Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving a path of destruction and pain behind.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn says at least 23 people were injured as the storms moved through the area. Many of the injured are from the Salado area. 12 people went to the hospital, but Blackburn says all but one has been released. That last person is in critical condition.

While darkness shrouds most of the damage, we know the storms destroyed a church in Bell County. There are several homes damage, trees uprooted, and powerlines and power poles that are down.

As of Tuesday evening, there is no word on how much it will cost to repair all that has been broken.

We will have more on the destructive storms as it becomes available.