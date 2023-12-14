Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Non-profit thrift stores are seeing more shoppers coming in this holiday season.

A part of this trend can be tied to inflation.

The Salvation Army and Goodwill have daily deals to help customers save money and shoppers are taking full advantage.

Salvation Army staff members say they typically see 90 – 100 customers a day. Now its going up.

“We’re seeing 50 to 60 more people a day this time of year than we normally do,” said McLennan County Salvation Army Commander Maj. Jim Taylor.

Taylor believes there’s two reasons for more customers showing up.

“One, we were having good merchandise to sell, but number two, because people need to make their dollar stretch a little further. They’re shopping at thrift stores to try and find quality merchandise for less money,” said Taylor.

Goodwill retail centers are also providing deals to help holiday shoppers.

“I know yesterday my daughter asked for a ukulele for Christmas and I came to a goodwill store and there it was, so it’s so exciting to be able a ukulele on the shelf for at least half the price, if not more affordable than I could have found it somewhere else,” said Heart of Texas Goodwill community engagement director Leah Berry.

The main items being sold during the holidays at Salvation Army is clothes and seasonal items.

“We just sold like three Christmas trees today because they’re not here anymore, so people are buying Christmas trees instead of going to a store and buying a brand new one when they’re coming here and buying one that they can use in their home,” said Taylor.

Goodwill and Salvation Army staff say the money spent at their stores makes a difference.

“This gives back to the community. This isn’t just to me buying a more affordable product product, but this product is going to something that has a true mission behind it of serving the community,” said Berry.

Goodwill is expanding its retail options on Friday with a grand opening in College Station.