McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — First-term South Texas Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz voted for abortion restrictions in her first full week in Congress, keeping a promise she made on the campaign trail and drawing criticism from liberal groups.

De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.

She also voted in favor of adding abortion restrictions, including possible legal actions against some doctors.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz is seen Dec. 20 during a panel discussion in McAllen, Texas, just prior to taking office. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The Republican-led House passed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” on Wednesday by a vote of 220 to 210. But it is not expected to get traction in the Democratic-majority Senate. The bill would require health care providers to try to preserve the life of an infant in the rare case that a baby is born alive during or after an attempted abortion.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre called De La Cruz’ support of the measures “despicable” and said in a statement that “With every extreme vote against protecting and further restricting abortion rights, De La Cruz is quickly building the case against herself for 2024.”

On Thursday, De La Cruz was among 25 Republicans to vote for nationwide restrictions on abortions.

“Twenty-five House Republicans who shamelessly call themselves ‘moderates’ showed their true colors today by voting for bills that would place nationwide restrictions on abortion and reproductive rights. House Majority PAC will ensure that these phonies are held accountable and voted out in 2024,” House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.

De La Cruz beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo in November in a campaign in which De La Cruz repeatedly said she opposes abortions.

During an October women’s prayer breakfast while campaigning, De La Cruz promised that she would protect unborn life if elected to Congress.

De La Cruz is the first Republican elected to represent Texas’ Congressional District 15, which includes a large swath of the border in what typically had been a Democratic stronghold. Her election was seen by many as a signal that the region is leaning more conservative.

On Wednesday she was appointed to the House Committee on Financial Services, which oversees insurance, banking, housing and the securities industries. De La Cruz ran an insurance agency in South Texas for several years, and said it was “an incredible honor” to get this position.

“As a small business owner, a single mom, and the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, I bring a common-sense perspective to the committee and serve as a tireless advocate for American families, small businesses, and consumers,” De La Cruz said in a statement. “The financial services industry fuels our nation’s growth and the aspirations of millions of Americans. I look forward to working with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to promote prosperity and opportunity for South Texans and all Americans.”