EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall II was formally sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 10 at a CBP field operations change of command ceremony at Santa Teresa High School.

Family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries gathered as Hall recited the oath of office during the ceremony.

“This is a great honor to represent CBP and the port of Santa Teresa as the new port director,” Hall said.

“The agency has entrusted me with a huge responsibility and I look forward to working with the local Santa Teresa/San Jeronimo community and with our fellow law enforcement agencies in southern New Mexico,” Hall added.

As the port director, Hall will direct operations and enforcement activities and provide management and administrative oversight of CBP officers, agriculture specialists and canine enforcement officers working with the area port operations.

“I am proud to work with the incredible team of dedicated officers assigned to the Santa Teresa port of entry. I am confident that our team will meet the challenge and continue protecting our nation,” Hall said. “I am happy I was able to share this day with my family, friends and fellow officers.”

Hall is an El Paso native and UTEP product who began his career with the Office of Field Operations (OFO) in 2006 as a CBP officer assigned to the Port of San Ysidro, California.

He has served in various leadership roles during his tenure, to include: supervisory CBP Officer; the assistant port director for Port of Columbus; watch commander at the Port of San Ysidro; supervisory program manager in CBP HQ; port director at the Port of Columbus; and most recently, the director of border security for the National Security Council in Washington D.C.