WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Habitat for Humanity serves to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. It believes everyone deserves a decent place to live.

This morning Habitat Waco and volunteers started raising the walls for Shamia Willis and her future home. Waco’s Habitat has built a row of homes on Payne Street, and Willis’ home is the 8th and final addition.

Shamia Willis is employed at the Waco Veterans Affairs. She has worked diligently to complete the 300 sweat equity hours and the new homeowner’s college program to purchase a home.

Shamia and her 14-year-old daughter will live in the 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. They are scheduled to move-in this September.

Waco Habitat home builds are possible because of donors like the Cooper Foundation, Ascension Providence and Tymco.

The annual Habitat Harvest Dinner also raises money to fund the construction of Waco Habitat homes. Funds raised in 2022, will fully pay for the construction of the Willis home, as well as a portion of the next home built.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, John Alexander shares about the excitement of starting the building process.

“Every framing day is exciting because this is the first step in a process of building a home where a person is going to purchase their home, own their own home, and have a stable and safe place to live.” -ALEXANDER

Thanks to volunteers and donors in the Waco community families like Shamia and her daughter find hope in a home.