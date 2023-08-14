Many owners see pets as their family or their fur babies. According to a new study by WalletHub, Dallas doesn't care about your pets the way you do!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many owners see pets as their family or their fur babies. According to a new study by WalletHub, Dallas doesn’t care about your pets the way you do!

“With animal parents in mind, WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability,” WalletHub mentions.

When it comes to expenses, veterinary care costs, insurance and more Texas has some of the highest. Dallas ranked 99 as the least pet-friendly city, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions:

Pet Budget

2. Pet Health & Wellness

3. Outdoor Pet-Friendliness