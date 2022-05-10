BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton High School student charged with the murder of another student is now facing an additional charge.

18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison now is now charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, according to online jail records. His bond is now set at $1,015,000.

The victim of the Belton High School stabbing on May 3 was Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez, Jr., who was rushed to Baylor Scott and White-Temple minutes after the incident.

Police say they obtained video of Allison stabbing Ramirez with a knife in a bathroom. Allison was arrested off-campus about 20 minutes after the incident. He was accused of running away after the fight and was found at his home. Officers searched Allison’s home and say they found a folding knife that appeared to be covered in blood.

Ramirez went into surgery, but doctors were not able to repair the damage. He then passed away.