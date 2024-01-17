HOUSTON (KIAH)– It’s not always easy to know when exactly an emergency might hit, but it’s always a good idea to prepare early before one hits. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, registering for the STEAR registry can also help you or a loved one that gets caught in an emergency and needs help.

STEAR stands for State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry and it can help if you:

have limited mobility

sensory disabilities

require additional medical assistance during emergencies

require transportation assistance

require personal care assistance

You can register for the STEAR registry here. Note that registering at the last minute of an emergency can delay a response but specific services are also not guaranteed to registrants.

You will need to provide:

your name

your phone number

your address

primary language

Emergency alerts are important to receive in real time. AlertHouston is a great resource to get the most updated alerts through email, phone call, text and even mobile push notifications. It gives Houstonians information on how to protect yourself during an emergency, current conditions and expected impacts. You can register for alerts here.