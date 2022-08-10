STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Stratford Police Department released information regarding a Tuesday traffic stop that led to the discovery of nearly 15 pounds of what officers believed to be fentanyl hidden in the trunk.

According to the police department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday on a car traveling eastbound on US HWY 54, holding 20-year-old Matthew Romero, 23-year-old Demaje Davis, and a juvenile passenger. Officers said that while Romero, the driver, said he was traveling to Junction City, Kan., to visit family, the other two people in the car offered different statements. The different statements were noted as “indicators of criminal activity” in the police report, and officers said that they then conducted a probable cause search of the car because of “items in plain view.”