WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary will present the third annual National Preaching Conference at First Baptist Church of Waco through this Thursday.

The University says that this annual festival of preaching, worship and fellowship will feature some of the most gifted proclaimers of God’s Word – as well as choral praise, workshops and musical performances.

Featured speakers include:

Beth Moore, founder of Living Proof Ministries, Houston

Charlie Dates, senior pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, Chicago

Mary Hulst, Ph.D., university pastor and adjunct professor, Calvin University, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Tim Dilena, senior pastor, Times Square Church, New York

R.T. Kendall, founder of R.T. Kendall Ministries, Cross Plains, Tennessee

Ralph Douglas West, Ph. D., founder and senior pastor of The Church Without Walls, Houston

Patrica Batten, Ph.D., assistant professor of preaching, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts

Jared E. Alcantara, Ph. D., professor of preaching, The Paul W. Powell Endowed Chair in Preaching, Truett Seminary

Baylor says the National Preaching Conference is sponsored by The Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching, named after Kyle Lake – a Truett Seminary graduate who died in an accident while pastoring. The center aspires to provide the best possible preparation for Truett students, as well as continuing education in preaching to pastors and others in ministry.

For more information, you can visit the Truett Seminary conference website.