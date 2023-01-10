COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One of the suspects in the January 3 murder of Rashawn Jones has been identified.

A murder warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Censear Solomon. His address is listed as Hempstead and Brenham, Texas. He is 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Censear Solomon. (Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

If you have any information on Solomon’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. College Station Police say Solomon is considered armed and dangerous.

A 26-year-old man, identified as Rashawn Jones, was shot and killed during a targeted home invasion on January 3 at Parkway Circle Apartments – located at 401 Southwest Parkway. Security camera footage was previously obtained by the College Station Police Department, and showed three masked men carrying firearms, knocking on the door and forcing entry into the doorway – resulting in a shooting.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

Investigators are also still building information on the other two suspects pictured above. If you have any information on the murder of Rashawn Jones, you are urged to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.