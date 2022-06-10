EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — Since water was released into the American Canal less than a week ago, there have been multiple water rescues and one body recovery.

On Thursday, the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team pulled a body from the canal near the Padres Drive exit off of the Border Highway, EPFD Water Rescue Capt. Kris Menendez said.

Border Patrol agents were tracking the body as it was moving, physically moving down the canal system. So we had to strategically place members along the canal system. … Our members were ready to go make entry retrieve the body and pull the body out. Kris Menendez, Captain, EPFD Water Rescue

Menendez said that shortly after, U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued two people near the Jonathan W. Rogers Water Treatment Plant in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Menendez says a person was rescued from the canal on Monday, and on Wednesday, a call came in about two people in the canal. One was pulled and given CPR, but the other person never was found.

Four days into the water season and it has already proven to be very busy. Kris Menendez

Last week, before the water was fully released into the canals, KTSM 9 News captured video of people walking in the canals with water up to their knees. Jesus Reyes, from the El Paso Water Improvement District, wants to warn people about the speed of the water and undercurrents in the canal.



When we release project water, river water, it seems like it’s real calm on top but actually it’s moving quite rapidly underneath. People need to be careful and not get into the river. Jesus Reyes, GM, El Paso County Water Improvement District

He explained just how deep the water is: “Sometimes it will be 4 feet deep and sometimes it will go as deep as 8 to 10 feet,” Reyes said.

Border wall rescue

A woman is rescued from the border fence. Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

On Thursday, shortly after the body was pulled and the two people were rescued, a woman was found stuck on top of the border fence.

EPFD and U.S. Border Patrol assisted the woman and brought her down safely. She is now in Border Patrol custody.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.