AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving several vehicles and a semi-truck on Interstate 35 in north Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down at Yager Lane, traffic officials said.

ATCEMS said as many as 12 people were involved in the crash, with four of them transported to the hospital:

Two adults – potentially serious injures

One adult – minor injuries

One teen – potentially serious injuries

At least three patients taken to the hospital were declared trauma alerts. All of their injuries are not expected to threaten their lives, ATCEMS said.

Four people had no complaints of injuries, and the last four were evaluated by medics but refused transportation to the hospital, ATCEMS said.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of I-35 just after Yager Lane. Austin Transportation said all southbound lanes of the highway near Yager Lane were closed.

Traffic backups on I-35 southbound following a crash involving a semi-truck and multiple vehicles. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Crash involving multiple vehicles, semi-truck on I-35 near Yager Lane (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Crash involving multiple vehicles, semi-truck on I-35 near Yager Lane (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.