BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Several Central Texas agencies are fighting a brush fire south of Interstate 14 and west of FM-1670.

This fire, named the “Dog Ridge Fire,” started on Thursday, July 28. The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1:47 p.m. near the 2600 block of FM-1670. The initial report was a grass fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service was dispatched to assist around 2 p.m. Multiple agencies from surrounding counties have assisted. McLennan County agencies assisting include Downsville, China Spring, Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena, West, Moody, McGregor and Heart Of Texas Fire Corp.

The fire has burned 235 acres, and is 15 percent contained. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said on Thursday night that the progress of the fire slowed down. Fire response entered its second operational period at 11 p.m. Thursday. Several crews continued to patrol the area overnight.

Stafford also said that the command post has “no unmet needs at this time”. While the agencies here appreciate the generosity of individuals who have offered to donate items, they are not necessary.

As of Thursday night, no homes are damaged, but between 20 and 30 are under threat. Firefighters are encouraging people to leave the area and go to Chisholm Trail Elementary.

Helicopters scooped water out of Lake Belton to drop on the flames, along with fire retardant. Firefighters say part of the fire is at a junkyard on FM-1670, which is causing the black smoke.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.