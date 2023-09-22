MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested Thursday for allegedly bank jugging, authorities said.

Bank jugging is described as a suspect observing a customer entering and exiting from a bank, using a drive-thru or using an ATM. The suspect then follows the customer, who they believe has a large amount of cash, to the next location, according to McAllen police.

Ultimately, the suspect then looks for an opportunity to burglarize the victim’s vehicle or threaten the victim and demand the money.

Trevon Prater (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Derrick Turner (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Karena Brown (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

Julian Hayward Fite (Source: McAllen Police Department press release)

At 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to the 4400 block of Military Highway in reference to a theft, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

The victim told police he went to the bank, withdrew money and placed it in an envelope, before driving off to the 4400 block of Military Highway.

The victim left the envelope inside the car when the suspects broke in and took the envelope that contained the money.

Trevon Lee Prater, Julian Hayward Fite, Karena Renee Jones Brown and Derrick Dewayne Turner Jr. are from the Houston area and were arrested in connection to the theft.

Police say their charges are pending.

McAllen PD reminds the public to stay vigilant, conceal any bank items, secure your vehicle and report any suspicious activity.