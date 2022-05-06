SAN ANGELO, Texas — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. According to TxDOT on average, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day.

In 2021 TxDOT reported that 519 riders lost their lives and 2,318 were seriously injured in crashes. In 2020 out of 7,500 crashes involving motorcycles, 482 were fatalities. This comes out to more than a 7% increase in Motorcycle fatalities over the previous year.

To become more proactive TxDOT launched the, “Share The Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” Campaign in order to bring awareness and provide safety tips.

The flyer above states that other drivers should look twice for motorcycles at intersections and always assume that motorcycles are closer than they appear to be. To be on the safe side avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

As a general rule always use safety signals and be sure to double-check blind spots before changing lanes. Avoid following too closely behind a motorcycle, when a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.