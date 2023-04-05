An 88-year-old Vietnam Veteran, Harold Lincoln and his wife Mary, lost their home in an electrical fire in May of 2021.

Today, the couple walked through the doors of their new mortgage free home thanks to H-E-B Operation Appreciation.

The house is on the same lot where they raised their family for 47 years.

Lieutenant General Rick Lynch gave his personal thanks to the U.S. Navy Veteran, “You joined our nation’s military in 1955 and you served proudly for two years. You are an American hero. We’re free as a nation today because of you and the service that you did. I’m just honored to be in your presence. God bless you.”

H-E-B Operation Appreciation serves to support and honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. The business is committed to giving away accessible mortgage free and fully furnished homes.

An electrical fire in May of 2021 left the Lincoln family devastated. The flames seriously damaged the home where the Lincoln’s raised 8 children, charring memories that span over 47 years.

When Operation Appreciation heard about the Veteran’s story, they quickly rushed in to help.

Harold and Mary Lincoln have been living with their daughter who uses a wheelchair, in a small space for almost 2 years.

Today, Mrs. Lincoln’s patience was waning as she eagerly waited to walk through her new bright red door.

“It feels great too. I mean, nobody knows how it feels but me and God. I’m surprised I’m not crying but its beautiful. At least I know we will be home tonight, we gonna sleep tonight.”

The updated home features a spacious kitchen and backyard for the Lincoln’s to continue making family memories at their cherished home.