LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday revealed additional details about the lawsuit that accused Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs of sexually assaulting a minor during a team trip to the Bahamas in November.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Lubbock County, said the alleged incident happened during the Battle 4 Atlantis college basketball tournament. Court records stated the 17-year-old victim, who was given the pseudonym of “Janie Doe,” traveled to watch the tournament with her parents and a 16-year-old friend.

On November 24, the day the tournament ended, court documents stated Doe, her parents and friend ate dinner at the Atlantis resort and sat next to some of the Texas Tech basketball team. During dinner, court records said the 16-year-old began talking with a basketball player.

After dinner, Doe, her parents and friend were in the casino area of the resort and saw Isaacs, the other basketball player and a “known supporter of the team,” referred to as “Booster” in court documents, playing blackjack at the same table. Court records said the other basketball player and the 16-year-old friend started to text each other.

According to court documents, the victim’s father saw Booster buy “several alcoholic drinks” for Isaacs and the other basketball player. Court documents stated Doe also became intoxicated. Court records said around midnight, Doe’s father told Booster, “Man, Pop is killing it.” The lawsuit stated Booster responded, “Well yeah, I staked him, taught him and got all of us drunk.”

Around 1:00 a.m., court documents said the other basketball player that was texting the 16-year-old invited her and Doe to his hotel room. Court records stated once the teens got to his room, Isaacs was also there. After sitting on the bed for a few minutes, the lawsuit stated Isaacs showed Doe a message on his phone telling her to go to his room so the 16-year-old and the other teammate could “chill alone.”

Isaacs and Doe went to his room, and court documents stated the victim “remained intoxicated.”

The lawsuit claimed once in the hotel room, Isaacs “began having sexual intercourse” with the victim. Court documents stated the victim did not consent to the intercourse and “attempted to fight [Isaacs] off.”

While the age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, the lawsuit stated the 17-year-old could not consent because she was intoxicated.

According to the lawsuit, another teammate briefly walked in while the victim was in Isaac’s room. Isaacs then got a phone call from the teammate who was with the 16-year-old to head downstairs. Once in the elevator, Doe asked the teammate where her friend was. Court records stated he responded, “She’ll be out in 10 minutes, I don’t want to catch a case.”

Court documents stated Isaacs then responded, “Man, why didn’t I think of that?”

The next morning, the lawsuit stated Doe’s father heard Isaacs and the other teammate make comments saying a “drunk booster gave them all the money and bought all of the drinks.”

The lawsuit described a lack of supervision of the basketball players during the trip. According to court documents, Doe did not tell anyone about the incident over the next few weeks. In December, the lawsuit stated Doe found out Isaacs was “bragging about having sexual intercourse with her” and she was “devastated.”

After the victim told her parents what happened, court records said her father told Coach Grant McCasland, who reported the situation to Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and university officials.

The lawsuit stated the teammate who was with Doe’s 16-year-old friend sent a voice recording to Doe’s father and confirmed the teen girls were in the hotel room, and that Isaacs took Doe to his hotel room so he could be alone with the other girl. According to the lawsuit, the teammate said, “Everybody was just drunk, and we all went back downstairs.”

“As a result of the sexual assault, [Doe] was injured, felt pain and has suffered mental anguish,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit asked for more than $1 million in damages.

Texas Tech previously released the following statement: