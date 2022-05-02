SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today at 6 P.M. Texas State Senator, District 28, Charles Perry will be hosted by the San Angelo Republican Women for a free event to provide updates for the Texas region. This event will be located at located at Veterans of Foreign War building (VFW), 125 S. Browning.

Senator Perry is native West Texan and a practicing CPA from Lubbock. He was elected to the Texas Senate in 2014 after having served two terms in the Texas House of Representatives. Currently Senator Perry chairs the Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs and is Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. He also sits on the sits on the Senate Committees for Education, Finance, Transportation, and Redistricting and he co-chairs the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) Advisory Committee. He has also been appointed by Governor Abbott to the Southwestern States Water Commission and the Western States Water Council.

Geographically, he represents the largest Senate District in the State. The district consists of 51 counties, is over 48,000 square miles, and is larger than 19 U.S. states.

For more information contact Lori Wilson at 325.234.5640