County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Public Health officials confirming that 2 area students have Monkeypox. One in North Houston. Another in Fort Bend County.

The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road north of Houston.

“We are working closely with the Harris County Public Health Department (HCPH) to identify those who may have been exposed and to provide guidance,” a portion of the statement read. IDEA Hardy facility staff thoroughly cleaned all spaces, wiped classrooms and high-touch surfaces, and provided additional cleaning supplies for disinfection,” the statement continued.

IDEA Public Schools did not provide many details about whether the incident involved students, teachers, or support staff.

Meanwhile, Fort Bend ISD also confirmed one monkeypox case in the district. The student attends Ridgepoint High School in the city of Missouri according to the the school district.

“The Fort Bend County Department of Health and Human Services is investigating this incident. Ridgepoint High School families and employees have been notified of this incident,” the statement read. “Fort Bend County epidemiologists are conducting contact tracing to identify potential exposures based on proximity and will notify individuals directly if they are at risk.”

Fort Bend ISD added that it is working with local health officials and following CDC guidelines, including frequent and continuous cleaning protocols. For more, watch below

If you or a loved one is suspected of being exposed to monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider. If you have questions regarding monkeypox testing, vaccinations and other guidance, please call the monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 or visit the HCPH monkeypox guidance web page at www.hcphtx.org/monkeypox.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that includes a painful rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted between species, from animals to humans (or from humans to animals and humans to humans).

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including:

Direct and/or sexual contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox.

Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by a person with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions, through kissing or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within two weeks of exposure to the virus, and within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, people will develop rashes or sores. Other initial symptoms linked to monkeypox include: